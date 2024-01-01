Robert Downey Jr. to make Broadway debut

Robert Downey Jr. has announced he will make his Broadway debut in new play McNeal.

The Ironman star will appear in the Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar's new play at the Lincoln Centre Theatre.

"It's been 40 years since I was last on 'the boards,' but hopefully I'll knock the dust off quick," the Oscar winner said in a social media post. "McNeal is a timely and important story about the future of creatives, and I intend to do it justice."

He added, "I knew I wanted to do Ayad's new play before I was done reading it, then hearing (Tony winner Bartlett Sher) would be directing at the Beaumont theatre sealed the deal."

He will play the role of a fictional writer who struggles with "an estranged son, a new novel, old axes to grind, and an unhealthy fascination with AI."

The 50-year-old will also be the executive producer on the show, along with his wife Susan Levin Downey. The couple co-founded their production company Team Downey 10 years ago.

The rest of the cast is yet to be announced.

Last time Robert appeared on stage, it was short lived. In 1983 he starred in the off-Broadway musical American Passion, which opened and closed on the same night. It was closed down after the previews got terrible reviews.

In March this year, Robert won his first Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer.