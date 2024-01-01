Rebel Wilson hasn't spoken to Isla Fisher since bombshell claims

Rebel Wilson hasn't spoken to Isla Fisher since her bombshell claims against

The actress admitted she and her former friend have had no contact since her memoir's release.

Rebel's book, Rebel Rising, spends one chapter detailing accusations that Isla Fisher's estranged husband Sacha Baron Cohen had behaved inappropriately towards her on the set of their 2016 comedy movie, Grimsby.

Sacha strongly denied Rebel's claims and after his legal team issued an injunction on the publication, the book was eventually published in the UK, New Zealand and Australia with the relevant chapter, titled, Sacha Baron Cohen and Other A**holes, blacked out.

"I haven't spoken to her," Rebel, 44, told Australian radio programme The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

"Obviously, I used to be friends with her before all this happened. We did a movie together called Bachelorette."

Isla, 48, and Sacha, 52, announced they had ended their marriage one week after Rebel first made her explosive claims.

However, she has now said say she did not believe her book was the cause of the split.

"I don't feel like I'm the reason (for their break up)," Rebel said.

"But it might have just been his general treatment to women."