Kate Hudson describes seeing ghosts, reveals her views on the afterlife

Kate Hudson has revealed her views on the afterlife and claimed she's seen ghosts.

The actress has claimed she saw ghosts "all the time" as a young girl, revealing she believes there is more to life than meets the eye.

“I can see everything,” Kate joked, when radio host Howard Stern asked about her interactions with the spirit world.

“It’s like you get these sort of messages.”

She went on to say she had had a number of ghostly encounters as a child and likened herself to the small boy in 1999 paranormal movie The Sixth Sense.

“When I was a little girl it was actually quite wild because I could see ghosts all the time," Kate, 45, said. "It was a little bit like (The Sixth Sense) when I was younger.”

Kate also explained her beliefs about the afterlife, saying she thought it would be "f**king weird".

“It’s more probably scientific than we even know. I think it’s very multidimensional,” Kate said.

“We’ll see it when we get there, but I think it’s going to be f**king weird. But beautiful.”

As for this life, Kate explained why she decided to live only a few houses away from her mother and stepfather, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

“I’m very codependent with my mother,” Kate joked.

“Our family is just nuts – in the best way. Everyone is so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There’s a lot of like joie de vivre … We’ve got this life force in our family and it’s so great.”