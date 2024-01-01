Prince Harry won't meet with King Charles III during UK visit

Prince Harry won't spend any time with his dad, King Charles III, on his trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex is visiting England this week from his home in the US, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program," Harry's spokesperson said in a statement.

He added that the Duke of Sussex is "understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities" and "hopes to see him soon."

It's believed Harry will give a reading at St Paul's Cathedral during a special service for the charity he founded in 2014.

Harry has made the trip without his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who is staying in California with the couple's two children, Archie, four, and Lilibet, two.

The couple will reunite in Nigeria later this month for a five day trip, where they will participate in talks about the Invictus Games. I

It isn't a state visit and it's believed they are paying for the trip themselves. It's understood Netflix camera crews will be with them filming footage for two potential new shows as part of their five-year deal.