Back to Black's Jack O'Connell to join 28 Years Later cast

Jack O'Connell has joined the cast of '28 Years Later'.

Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Ralph Fiennes were already attached to the highly anticipated sequel to director Danny Boyle's iconic 2002 horror '28 Days Later', with writer Alex Garland also back on board with a new script.

And, according to Deadline, the 33-year-old star has been added to the star-studded ensemble.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, but the original movie followed a bicycle courier (Cillian Murphy) who woke up from a coma to find the world overrun by zombies after a virus outbreak.

'Candyman' filmmaker Nia DaCosta is set to helm the second part of the new '28 Years Later' trilogy, with both films expected to be shot back-to-back.

Murphy will be back as executive producer, but he is not currently in line to star in the revival.

The 'Peaky Blinders' star recently revealed that he would "love" to make a follow-up to the iconic post-apocalyptic horror flick provided everyone involved felt there was "more story to tell".

The 'Oppenheimer' star told RSVP magazine: "Oh certainly for me. I mean, I'd love to. But that's not an exclusive or anything.

"There needs to be a script and Danny [Boyle] needs to find the time and Alex [Garland] needs to feel that there's more story to tell.

"But, again, that is a movie I watched with my kids not too long ago, and I feel that one - it's aged well.

"Or not aged at all, whatever the correct experience is."

In November 2022, Boyle admitted he would be "tempted" to complete a '28 Days Later' trilogy and said the opportunity to adapt Garland's script for a '28 Months Later' motion picture appealed to him.

In an interview with NME, Danny said: "I'd be very tempted (to direct it). It feels like a very good time actually. It's funny. I hadn't thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered 'Bang!, this script!' which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we'll see... who knows?"