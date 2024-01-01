Cara Delevingne shuts down troll questioning her sobriety at Met Gala

Cara Delevingne has shut down a troll who questioned her sobriety at the Met Gala on Monday.

The model-turned-actress was talking to E! News on the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art when her interview was crashed by Ed Sheeran and fashion designer Stella McCartney, who crafted both of their looks.

In the comments on the outlet's Instagram page, one user wrote, "They're saving her from ruining the interview because she's so coked up they had to intervene (laughing emoji)."

Cara, who went to rehab to tackle her substance abuse issues in 2022, swiftly shut down the comment by replying, "Been clear for nearly two years!! Thanks for the support."

In a separate interview with Variety during fashion's biggest night, Cara shared her advice for anyone struggling to get sober.

"You're not alone," she stated. "If I can do it, anyone can. But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can - especially with yourself."

The Suicide Squad star shared that she feels a responsibility to use her platform to be honest about her struggles.

"Whether it's been being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, anything, it's just you owe it to people to talk about your struggles, because being in this world is not perfect. No one is perfect. So to be honest, it's the least I can do," she added.

The actress revealed her rehab stint in a cover story with Vogue magazine last year. In the interview, she confessed she got "blackout" drunk while grieving the death of her grandmother at the 2022 Met Gala.

"I was f**king exhausted," Cara said at the time. "I went and got blackout afterwards. It was like, 'What am I doing?' The day after, I had to travel to my granny's funeral. It was horrible."