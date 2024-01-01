Travis Kelce lands first major acting role in Ryan Murphy series

Travis Kelce has landed his first major acting role in Ryan Murphy's upcoming series Grotesquerie.

The Kansas City Chiefs American football star, who is dating Taylor Swift, has been cast alongside Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville in the famed producer's new horror series.

Niecy and Travis confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday night.

The actress asked, "Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie? Dun, dun, dun, daaah!" as she panned her camera around to show the sports star.

As the duo laughed, Travis added, "Stepping into new territory with Niecy."

The athlete shared Niecy's video on his Instagram Stories and added, "Steppin into a new world with one of the legends (sic)!"

It is not known who Travis will play in the show.

The 34-year-old made his acting debut in an episode of Moonbase 8, which starred Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly, in 2020. He also acted in multiple sketches when he hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023.

Travis, who hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, was recently announced as the presenter of the Prime Video game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Outside of those projects, Travis previously fronted the reality dating series Catching Kelce for one season in 2016, and recently executive produced the 2024 indie film My Dear Friend Zoe.