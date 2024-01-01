Wes Ball pleads for Planet of the Apes patience

Wes Ball admits that it will "take time" to make further movies in the 'Planet of the Apes' franchise.

The 43-year-old director has helmed the latest blockbuster 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' – which has been billed as the beginning of a new trilogy in the sci-fi action series – but has suggested that quality will take precedence over speed in terms of future flicks.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wes said: "It'll take as long as it takes. Fortunately, because this franchise is important to the studio, we'll get it right like we did this one, took our time and got it right.

"It takes time, the development itself, and my big thing is I do not want to go into prep when the script is not done. I've had to do that in the past. Nothing good comes from that."

He continued: "That's one of the biggest things that movies could be doing right now is stop doing that. We'd save a ton of money.

"I think on this one that we are in good, good shape. Fortunately, we were thinking a lot about these questions when we were developing this script."

The filmmaker explained that there is "lots of room for great drama" in the wake of the new movie – which sees Owen Teague taking over the lead role as chimpanzee Noa.

Wes said: "We have an idea where we wanna go and there's lots of room for great drama. Literally, doors have opened at the end of this movie that hopefully reveal a much larger world that we get to explore in this movie, full of drama, full of conflict, all that kind of stuff. Fingers crossed. We'll see."