Kate Winslet to receive acting honour during Munich International Film Festival

Kate Winslet is set to receive the CineMerit Award at this year's Munich International Film Festival.

The Titanic actress will attend the German festival to support the European premiere of her new film, Lee, and receive the award in recognition of her acting achievements after the screening. She will also participate in a sit-down discussion after the film.

"We're delighted that Kate Winslet will be celebrating the film's European premiere with us in Munich," said festival director Christoph Gröner and artistic co-director Julia Weigl in a joint statement. "Lee is a wonderfully intense character portrait. It's important to us that the Munich International Film Festival, with its many films and voices, sends a clear signal for democracy, diversity, and cohesion."

Lee, which Winslet also produced, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September last year.

In the biographical drama, she plays photographer Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II. She stars alongside Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Josh O’Connor, and Andy Samberg.

The British actress joins Jessica Lange, who will also receive the festival's CineMerit honour this year.

The 2024 Munich International Film Festival runs from 28 June to 7 July.