Martin Short documentary in the works

Martin Short has revealed that he is to be the subject of a documentary.

The Father of the Bride star revealed on the SmartLess podcast that Lawrence Kasdan, who co-wrote multiple Star Wars films, is developing a documentary about his life and career.

"There's going to be one," he told podcast co-hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes. "Lawrence Kasdan, the legendary director, is doing it for Imagine (Entertainment)."

Hayes asked Short if he had shot anything for the documentary, and the 74-year-old replied, "No, no, no, they're just accumulating stuff at this point."

The comedian was previously the subject of a five-minute documentary titled Who Is the Real Martin Short? back in 2017.

Short appeared on the podcast with his longtime friend, collaborator and Only Murders in the Building co-star Steve Martin, who was the subject of Steve! (Martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces, which aired on Apple TV+ in March.

Martin opened up about collaborating with documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville on the project.

"When you do a documentary, you have to open up, first of all, your archives," he shared. "So they prowled through my archives for months and months and months and found things... They found a photo of my father in Germany in 1943 doing a USO show."

The Cheaper by the Dozen star noted that he didn't properly archive his keepsakes and had been "saving all the wrong stuff" instead of holding onto photos.