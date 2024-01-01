Tyrese Gibson sued for alleged defamation by ex-wife

Tyrese Gibson has been sued for alleged defamation by his ex-wife Norma Mitchell.

The actor has been sued by his ex-wife for allegedly defaming her and revealing private facts about her, including her home address, via Instagram.

The pair, who were married from 2007 to 2009, have been embroiled in legal battles since their split, including a custody battle over their now-16-year-old daughter Shayla.

On 30 April, Tyrese filed a motion in which he claimed Norma owed more than $25,000 (£20,000) in Shayla's tuition fees and then shared a link to an unredacted copy of the legal document on social media.

Norma is now suing the Fast & Furious star for defamation, accusing him of using his large following to share her private information and to "cyber harass, defame, and dox" her, according to The Blast.

"Gibson is livid purportedly because Mitchell cannot afford to contribute as much as he can towards their daughter's private high school," the documents read.

Norma claims the actor posted the motion on Instagram alongside a "cruel barrage of derogatory and defamatory posts".

The posts allegedly accused her of "blackmail, extortion, death threats, tax evasion, forgery, bank fraud, wire fraud, and money laundering".

Norma also claimed that the social media posts compromised their daughter's privacy, with the documents alleging that "Gibson doxxed Mitchell and their daughter - a minor - by posting an unredacted copy of the Motion on Instagram".

Norma is suing Tyrese for defamation, false light, and public disclosure of private facts. She has asked for the offending posts to be deleted and is seeking compensation for damages as well as punitive damages and coverage of her legal fees.