Kelly Osbourne refuses to be photographed eating in public

Kelly Osbourne doesn't eat in public anymore because she is worried about paparazzi snapping photos of her mid-bite.

During Tuesday's episode of The Osbournes Podcast, the family reacted to a photo previously posted online of the Shut Up singer tucking into a meal. Photos of Kelly eating in public have often been paired with numerous articles commenting on her weight.

During the discussion, the TV personality admitted those snaps stopped her from eating in public ever again.

"Paparazzi make me never publicly eat, because of what happened," she told podcast co-hosts Jack, Sharon, and Ozzy Osbourne, before noting how the image can be manipulated inappropriately.

"Some a**ehole will take that picture and superimpose, like, a d**k in your mouth, and post it online. But like, it's s**t like that, where you're just like, 'I don't want to see that,' so if I'm out I'm not gonna publicly, like, scarf down anything."

Taking the paparazzi out of the picture, Kelly admitted she also doesn't like eating in public out of fear of being "judged" by others.

"Everyone just sits there and looks at what you're eating and judges you by what you're eating," she added. "I feel very judged."