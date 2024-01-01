North West joins cast of Lion King concert event

North West has joined the cast of The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.

It was announced on Wednesday that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 10-year-old daughter has joined the cast of Disney's upcoming concert event.

It was also announced that Broadway's Heather Headley and Grammy winner Lebo M. have been added to the cast.

The three will join previously announced cast members Jennifer Hudson, Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons, Billy Eichner, Jason Weaver, Bradley Gibson and Ernie Sabella in the show.

The two-night event will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on 24 and 25 May to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Lion King.

The live shows, which will feature a live orchestra performing Hans Zimmer's Oscar-winning score from the original 1994 film and the 2019 remake, will be filmed and later released as a special on Disney+.

The star-studded cast will perform songs and numbers using costumes, puppetry and sets from the Broadway show.

This is the second time North has tried her hand at acting. She landed a role in the 2023 animated film Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, in which she voices a dog named Mini alongside Hollywood stars including Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Chris Rock and James Marsden.

North's role in the musical concert has not yet been revealed.