Brooke Shields opens up about 23-year marriage to Chris Henchy

Brooke Shields has opened up about her 23-year marriage to Chris Henchy.

In a interview with People published on Wednesday,the actress has revealed how she and the film director, who she married in 2001, keep their marriage strong.

"I think you have to constantly make sure you discuss things rather than let them fester," Brooke, 58, said. "And you have to be willing to adapt to the other person growing and changing."

She continued, "Sometimes you don't grow and change at the same rate. And that can be really hard because what you initially fell in love with looks different. It doesn't mean it's bad, it just is different."

The couple first met in 1999 and began dating shortly after. They now share two daughters, Rowan, 20, and Grier, 18.

"It's like we have to get to know each other as people at this age, whereas we met in our early 30," the Pretty Baby star told the outlet. "I have to personally keep growing and going to therapy, and getting to know myself in this era of my life so that I can tell him, rather than just expect him to know."

Brooke was previously married to tennis star Andre Agassi from 1997 to 1999.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Blue Lagoon star said she made it a priority to keep in touch with her husband, 60, and daughters while filming her latest movie, Mother of the Bride, in Thailand.

"I just made it a point to FaceTime every day. Sometimes I'd have to wake up at odd hours to FaceTime them, but I was like, we're not going any length of time without FaceTiming," she said. "Yeah, I don't care if it's just you brushing your teeth. Be a part of it."