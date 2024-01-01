Andy Cohen insists he is not having affair with John Mayer

Andy Cohen has insisted he is not having affair with John Mayer.

The late-night host quashed rumours he and the Your Body Is a Wonderland singer are dating.

"Let them speculate!" Andy, 55, told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I honestly love John Mayer, and he loves me."

However, he added that he could understand where the confusion had started as he and John, 45, are often seen sharing physical affection in public.

"Because we’re so affectionate toward each other, people don’t know what box to put that in," he explained.

"They assume we’re sleeping with each other, which we are most definitely not."

Andy also reminisced about John introducing him at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 22022.

"When he inducted me into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, John Mayer said that I unwittingly have become a gay best friend to people who never had a gay best friend," he said.

Andy had previously addressed speculation about the nature of his relationship with John. In 2023 radio host Howard Stern asked him directly whether he and John were romantically linked.

"I am in love with John Mayer," Andy said. "We are in love with each other."

However, he went on to swear on his children's lives that he and John had never had a romantic connection.

"I mean, swear on your children's lives there's never been anything sexual between you and John Mayer," Howard said, to which Andy replied, "I swear".