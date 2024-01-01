Sam Raimi’s wife files for divorce after 31 years of marriage

Gillian Greene cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split, in documents tendered to a Los Angeles court.

The pair were wed more than three decades ago on 17 September 17, 1993.

They share five children: Lorne, Henry, Emma, Dashiell and Oliver Raimi. However, as all five are legal adults, meaning there are no child custody decisions to be resolved.

News outlet TMZ cited court documents stating Gillian, 56, was initiating the divorce from Sam, 64, and had requested spousal support in her filing.

She also asked the court to prevent Sam from receiving alimony. Their official divorce date was listed in court documents as "TBD", or "to be determined".

Sam is the high-profile director of numerous blockbuster movies including three Spider-Man releases: 2002's Spider-Man, 2004's Spider-Man 2 and 2007's Spider-Man 3.

Gillian is also a producer and director as well as an actor. Her father was veteran TV star Lorne Greene.