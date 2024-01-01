Rebel Wilson 'lost money doing Bridesmaids'

Rebel Wilson has revealed how her part in Bridesmaids "lost her money" as she was paid so little.

The actress got her big break in the 2011 hit movie, starring alongside Melissa McCarthy and Rose Byrne.

However, she made just $3500 (£2800) from her part in the film.

"'It was my first job in America. I mean, it was very lucky to get it… But to be paid that little..." she said on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

"That $3500 (£2800) I then had to pay to the union to join the union. So I basically made no money. I lost money, because I had to pay to go to the premiere, like to buy my dress and everything. So, I lost money doing Bridesmaids."

She added that before her role in Bridesmaids she was living off $60 (£48) a week while living in LA once she'd paid her "rent and car hire."

"That was a really skint year," she said. "I wasn't partying or living this (movie star) life. It was basically having that focus, trying to write for myself, going to auditions."

Rebel's career took off after Bridesmaids. Six years later, when she starred in Pitch Perfect 3, she commanded a $10million (£8 million) salary.

“That’s a big milestone when you’re an actor," she wrote in her book Rebel Rising. "To receive an eight-figure offer, for a woman, is huge. Sometimes women don’t like to talk about that."