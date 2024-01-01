Kris Jenner reveals she has a “cyst and a small tumour"

Kris Jenner has revealed health scans show she has a "cyst and a small tumour."

The reality TV matriarch disclosed the news in a trailer for season five of The Kardashians.

"I had my scan," she tells her family as she sits alongside her partner Corey Gamble. "They discovered a cyst and a small tumour."

The trailer doesn't give any further detail about the tumour, or where it's been found.

Cameras show daughter Khloe looking shocked, and Kendall comforting Kylie as she gets upset.

Kris, 68, had a hip replacement in 2022, which was documented on the show. She admitted the procedure was challenging because it made her realise she is getting older.

"Hearing the doctor say that I need a hip replacement is very scary for me," she said. "It reminds me of somebody older than I feel on the inside and somebody who is going to have challenges for the rest of her life. This is serious."

Season 5 of The Kardashians will also feature Kourtney's pregnancy, and tension between Khloe and Kim.

In the trailer, Khloe is seen saying, "Sisters can be vicious and brutal," while Kim calls Khloe "unbearable these days."

The show is due to air later this month.