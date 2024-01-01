Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie to star in new reality show

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie will star in a new reality show together, 20 years after The Simple Life propelled them to fame.

The premise of the programme hasn't been revealed, although it's believed to be different from their original show where they took on "normal" jobs instead of living their glitzy lifestyle.

Paris, 43, and Nicole, 42, have already sold the show to a streaming service and James Corden's production company, Fulwell 73, will shoot and produce the show.

The project is still in early development stages and nothing has been shot yet.

Both stars have started to tease what's coming next; on Wednesday they shared old photos of The Simple Life, each captioning their posts, "From Day 1: Sill and Bill," referring to their nicknames for each other.

The Simple Life ran from 2003 to 2007 and shot both women to fame. Over the seasons, fans watched them take on jobs including cleaners and farmhands.

The show spawned the famous line from Paris, "That's hot."

After having a comeback on TikTok, Nicole has spoken of how her children, Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, refuse to watch any of the episodes.

"Their friends watch it. I get a lot of eye rolls in my house all the time.," she told Variety. "It's right on brand with how they see me, in general."