J.J. Abrams eyes next Glen Powell project

J.J. Abrams is said to want Glen Powell to lead the cast of his next movie.

After the 'Star Wars' director, 57, and the 35-year-old actor-of-the-moment - whose recent blockbusters include 'Anyone But You' and 'Top Gun: Maverick' - teamed up to produce the documentary 'Blue Angels' about the US Navy’s famed Flight Demonstration Squadron, The Hollywood Reporter claims they are in early discussions for another project together.

No further details are known but they are going to have to find a space in Powell's hectic schedule.

He's set to star alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos in Lee Isaac Chung's sequel 'Twisters', whilst he's also set to film revenge drama 'Huntington' in South Africa, and is also leading the cast of Edgar Wright's adaptation of 'The Running Man'.

What's more, the 'Hit Man' star has been cast alongside Anthony Mackie and Laura Dern in John Lee Hancock's legal drama 'Monsanto'.

Meanwhile, Powell is planning to work on another movie with 26-year-old Sydney Sweeney.

The pair starred together in the hit romantic comedy 'Anyone But You' and are looking to keep their partnership going by collaborating on a new picture.

He told Variety at the SAG Awards on Saturday (24.02.24): "When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We're definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got. It's been really wonderful to read a lot."

Powell added: "Sydney reads everything, by the way, and in record time. She's the fastest reader I think I've ever met. It takes me a little longer, but we're reading everything and just trying to see what makes sense, what we can turn into something that audiences are going to respond to."