Sydney Sweeney going back to her roots in hard hitting boxing biopic

Sydney Sweeney has been cast as boxer Christy Martin in a new biopic.

The 26-year-old 'Euphoria' actress - who has recently appeared in the likes of 'Anyone But You' and 'Immaculate' - is once again switching directions as she takes on the role of a boxing trailblazer described by producers as the "female Rocky".

Sweeney told Deadline: "Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse.

"I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains.

"I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”

The 'White Lotus' star is no stranger to boxing and MMA, and she is excited to "get back into the ring" again.

She added: "I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body.

"Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

The movie - which will be directed by 'Animal Kingdom' filmmaker David Michôd - is yet to have a name but it will follow the true story of Martin's rise in the 1990s.

As well as becoming the first woman to sign with promoter Don King, she also appered as the only female boxer to land the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Away from her public persona, she battled her own personal demos, along with toxic relationships and even an attempt on her life.

Michôd said: "I have a history of making movies about damaged men and I’d been wanting to make a film about a woman with a ferocious energy inside her.

"When I came across the Christy Martin story two years ago I knew I’d found it. Her ferocity is intelligible and justifiable and audiences will crave it because of the circumstances she was forced to endure."

The script has been written by Michôd and Mirrah Foulkes, and promises to delve into her personal life.

The director added: "The film is about Christy as a young gay woman in small-town West Virginia in the 1990s.

"She came from a relatively conservative family and wasn’t allowed to be who she was so she used boxing as a vehicle to express herself and her rage."