Chris Pine 'regrets' Jack Ryan flop: 'It just didn't connect'

Chris Pine has described his movie Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit has "one of the big regrets".

During an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, the Star Trek actor reflected on the response to his 2014 action thriller.

"My film flopped, and then they did the show with (John) Krasinski," Pine said. "Didn't do well. Didn't do well. Really one of the big regrets; I loved that character so much. I mean, I grew up watching all of those films."

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit received mixed reviews from critics and currently holds a 54% score on Rotten Tomatoes. After reaching $17 million (£13.6 million) at the box office by the end of its opening weekend, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit was labelled the least successful Jack Ryan film to date.

When asked whether he blamed himself for the film's failure, Pine insisted, "It just didn't connect... Film is the most collaborative art form - maybe more collaborative than anything else. There's so many cooks in the kitchen."

He added, "I know I show up to work all the time."

The Wonder Woman actor's comments follow his Moviefone interview in 2014, when he doubted the release of a Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit sequel.

"I don't think it made enough money for that to happen," he said at the time. "That's one of my deep regrets, that we didn't totally get that right. It's a great franchise, and if it's not me, then I hope it gets a fifth life at this point."

Before Pine, Tom Clancy's book character was portrayed by Alec Baldwin in 1990's The Hunt for Red October, Harrison Ford in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, and Ben Affleck in 2002's The Sum of All Fears.

Krasinski later played Jack Ryan in a TV series of the same name between 2018 and 2023.