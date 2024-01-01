Jodie Turner-Smith's Met Gala dress represented 'rebirth' following Joshua Jackson divorce

Jodie Turner-Smith has revealed her "deliberately bridal" Met Gala dress represented a "rebirth" following her split from Joshua Jackson.

The Queen & Slim star attended the glitzy fashion bash solo for the first time on Monday, seven months after she filed for divorce from the Dawson's Creek star in October 2023.

Sharing a picture of her look on Instagram on Wednesday, Jodie explained the meaning behind her "deliberately bridal" Burberry gown.

"This met gala was a very special one for me… my first stepping out on my own," she captioned the post. "The dress #DanielLee designed for me, full of english flowers, was deliberately bridal. white, representing a rebirth. a clean start. a recommitment to the most important relationship i will ever have, the relationship from which all others grow: my relationship with myself. it is through loving and honouring myself that i am able to love and honour my daughter, and teach her to do the same (sic).

"I am ever changing, ever growing, always beginning… and FREE, to love better, stronger, more fiercely and fearlessly than i ever have (sic)."

Jodie filed for divorce from Joshua in October after nearly four years of marriage. They subsequently agreed to share joint custody of their four-year-old daughter Juno.

In an interview with The Sunday Times in February, the British actress reflected on the divorce.

"I don't think it's a failure," she said. "We obviously had such a beautiful moment together. And now it's time for a new moment for both of us. And how exciting! The bravest thing in the world is to recognise when something's not working and to make a move, and I always want to set that kind of example for my daughter."

Joshua is now dating Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o.