Jerry Seinfeld apologises for criticising Howard Stern

Jerry Seinfeld has apologised for saying Howard Stern lacked "comedy chops" during a recent interview.

During an appearance on David Spade and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall podcast, the Seinfeld comedian noted that The Howard Stern Show radio host invented the long-form interview format that has become popular on podcasts.

However, he claimed that Stern has since been "outflanked" by new comedy podcasters because he isn't funny enough.

After his comments made headlines, Seinfeld issued a public apology to Stern via TMZ.

"I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern ?in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts," he said in a statement.

"I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said 'outflanked' which sounded terrible and insulting. And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I'm sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me."

During his interview, the comedian said Stern was "interesting" and a "great interviewer" but his co-host Robin Quivers was "a big part of how he's funny".

"But let's face it, he's been outflanked by some very, and yourselves, I mean absolutely, this show, comedy podcast? This is the best one on the air," he continued. "Because you guys play nice together, it's smooth, you're not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to."