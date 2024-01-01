Sharon Stone shuts down question after feeling 'set up' during interview

Sharon Stone shut down an interview question on Thursday because she felt "set up" by it.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, co-presenter Ed Balls asked the Basic Instinct actress about producer Robert Evans allegedly suggesting she sleep with her co-star Billy Baldwin to improve his performance in 1993's Sliver.

"The fact that Hollywood producer Robert Evans advised you to have sex with your fellow lead William Baldwin in the '93 movie Sliver to improve his performance," Balls said. "When you look back at those times, how do you feel today about what producers said to you back then?"

Unimpressed by the phrasing of the question, the Casino star calmly replied, "First of all, you're setting me up with the 'did you beat your wife yet' comment so first of all, I'm not going to validate the statement that you just made as if it is true. So we're not going to do that to start with. So I'd like to restart with a new question somewhere else."

Balls then rephrased his question and asked Stone how she felt she was treated in Hollywood years ago.

The 66-year-old actress first told the story in her 2021 memoir The Beauty of Living Twice, but she didn't reveal the identities of the people allegedly involved until this year, when she named the late producer and Baldwin on The Louis Theroux Podcast.

The actor responded to her claims on X/Twitter, alleging that he asked Evans if he could choreograph a sex scene so he wouldn't have to kiss Stone.

"Not sure why Sharon Stone keep(s) talking about me all these years later? Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?" he wrote.

"Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun....I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I've kept quiet."