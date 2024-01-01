Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth ride Furiosa chariot down Hollywood Boulevard

Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth shut down a part of Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles on Wednesday to ride down the famed street in a chariot.

The Queen's Gambit actress and Marvel star promoted their upcoming movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, by travelling down the heart of Hollywood on a metallic chariot steered by a masked man in a Mad Max costume.

The duo's chariot was surrounded by a cavalcade of Mad Max-style cars and motorcycles as it was pulled along the road by three driverless motorbikes.

They came to a stop outside the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studios, stepped off the chariot and walked over to a makeshift desk for a quick chat with Jimmy's sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

"It is an honour to be here, not on Jimmy Kimmel Live!" the Australian actor quipped, to which Anya added, "Yeah, my sentiments exactly."

As the vehicles continued driving behind them and two stunt people rocked back and forth on long poles, the actors took part in a light-hearted segment called Guillermo Exclusivo, during which they were given Furiosa Mimosas and money purportedly from Jimmy's wallet.

Chris and Anya, who wore a black leather minidress and towering heels, then appeared in the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio. Instead of sitting down for an interview, they asked to go to the bathroom and left the studio again, as members of the Mad Max crew ran behind them.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in cinemas on 24 May.