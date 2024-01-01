Kendall Jenner recalls being an 'emotional kid'

Kendall Jenner has recalled being an "emotional kid".

In a new cover story for Vogue, the 28-year-old model has opened up about her battle with anxiety.

During the interview, Kendall explained that when she was younger, she often talked to her mother, Kris Jenner, about having trouble breathing, which led to a series of visits to the doctor, but she was always given a clean bill of health.

"I was an emotional kid, always in my feelings and my head," she told the publication. "I freaked myself out a bit."

Kendall added that she only found out she suffered from panic attacks years later.

The Kardashians star went on to share that she became more confident after entering the modelling industry.

"I remember being that awkward kid at the beginning of my modelling career and thinking to myself, I'm going to come out of this," she said. "It's such a social job - working with photographers and stylists and creative directors all day long - and that's how things started to click for me."

Kendall noted that although she is still naturally shy, she has built up a solid circle of friends.

"I tend to get really emotional now talking about my friendships. I still find myself standing at the edge of a conversation at a big social event, but now I have the most incredible friend group, and as a kid I just didn't have that," she said. "I'm huge on the people in my life. I love getting to know people, I love holding on to people from my past. I'm completely the opposite of the super-shy kid that I was."

However, Kendall said that after a year or two of modelling, her panic attacks returned.

"They would come out of nowhere," She said, noting that air travel often triggered the attacks. "I'd be like, Oh my God, oh my God, something's wrong with my heart: palpitations, shortness of breath, dizziness, double vision, tingles. The whole thing."

Kendall has since learned to manage her anxiety and hasn't had a panic attack in two years.