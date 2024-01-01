Kendall Jenner credits Cara Delevingne with kick-starting her modelling career

Kendall Jenner has credited Cara Delevingne with kick-starting her modelling career.

The 28-year-old model and reality star has reflected on how the modelling industry has evolved since she became a model ten years ago.

In a Vogue cover story published on Thursday, Kendall acknowledged that she had a unique start as a model because she was already famous for appearing on her family's hit show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"When I came into it, you didn't really see quote-unquote famous girls," she said of the modelling industry. "Cara Delevingne was probably the biggest one who was known outside of modelling. She opened that door for me, and from there it blew up into a whole new thing."

The Kardashians star, who started modelling professionally in 2014 at the age of 18, went on to point out that the industry is constantly "changing".

"Now there's another vibe coming through. You're seeing a lot of social media creators at the (fashion) shows. It's great," she told the publication. "It's always just shifting and changing, and you take it day by day."

The catwalk star continued, "I suss out the vibe. Does it align with me? If it still does, great. You don't know what's around the corner."