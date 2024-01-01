Drew Barrymore recalls being 'afraid' she was going to be murdered on a date

Drew Barrymore has recalled being "afraid" that she was going to be murdered on a date.

During the latest episode of her talk show, the actress said that she once thought she was going to be murdered by a man during their first date.

"I knew a lot of people who knew him, so it felt safe, right? That feels safe," Drew explained of the man. "And he was really cute, and I was like, 'Okay.' And he's like, 'Come to my apartment,' which, I - again, if I didn't know people who know him, would have never done. Ever."

The 49-year-old said that when they arrived at his apartment, she released it was "in the middle of a remodel".

"We both love home design; that's my passion, I find out it's his. And I'm walking through his house and we go down to the basement," Drew said with a chuckle. "So we go into the basement, which is the laundry room. And I'm a big fan of laundry, so he was like, 'Oh, you should see the laundry room, look at this!'"

The 50 First Dates star then remembered spotting "a giant, I can't even explain how large, size roll of clear plastic (wrap). And I am in this room and I look down and I just went, ' ... I need to go back upstairs.'"

Drew noted that once they were upstairs, she admitted to her date that she was scared.

"'You know, I know we don't really know each other, but I was really afraid that you were going to murder me,'" she recalled telling him, adding that the experience "totally bonded" them.

"We knew each other for a couple years and would see each other here and there and made (better) friends than, like, dating, but we always joked about it," the Charlie's Angels star said. "The night I thought he was gonna murder me."