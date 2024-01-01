Orlando Bloom ‘didn’t enjoy’ making Troy movie

Orlando Bloom has admitted he "didn’t enjoy" making hit Troy movie with Brad Pitt.

The Lord of the Rings star told Variety that although the 2004 blockbuster did well in the cinema, he didn't feel any affiliation with the character he played.

"I think I just blanked that movie out of my brain. So many people love that movie, but for me, playing that character was just like..." he said, before making a motion slitting his throat.

"Am I allowed to say all these things? I didn't want to do the movie. I didn't want to play this character."

He added, "The movie was great. It was Brad (Pitt) and it was Eric (Bana) and it was Peter O'Toole and I'm like, 'How am I going to play this character?' It was completely against everything I had felt in my being."

After telling his agent "I'm not going to be able to do this," they convinced him to do the role, saying, "But that's the moment that'll make it."

He said, "I completely fell for that line of an agent."

The film was written by Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff, and made $497.4 (£397.1) million worldwide.