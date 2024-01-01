Kris Jenner has no plans to ever retire

Kris Jenner, 68, has admitted she has no plans to ever retire.

The reality TV star wants to keep working for as long as possible.

"My mom (Mary Jo Campbell) retired when she was 82 and she talks about her job every single day when we're together and she will say to me, 'Oh, my job kept me young and with purpose and with joy,'" she told James Corden on This Life of Mine.

Despite being worth $200million (£159.8million), Kris still finds value in doing what she loves and being manager to her children.

"It gives you all sorts of different qualities in your life," she said. "It's finding solutions for things. It's your organisational skills. It's your people skills. It's the love of life. It's, you know, having somewhere to go, getting up, getting dressed, presenting yourself to the world a certain way, and interacting with the people that you love."

Her comments come after a new trailer for Season 5 of The Kardashians was released.

In the trailer, Kris tells her family a recent health scan revealed she had a "cyst and a small tumour."

It's unclear what sort of tumour it is, and where it is located.

Season 5 of the show is due to return on 23 May on Hulu.