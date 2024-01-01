Billy Baldwin 'so excited' about Hailey and Justin Bieber's baby news

Billy Baldwin is "so excited" about his niece Hailey Bieber's baby news.

The actor has responded to his niece Hailey and her pop star husband Justin's recent announcement that they are expecting their first child.

"I really feel like there's no higher calling than that responsibility," Billy, 61, told People of the model and the singer becoming parents.

Hailey took to Instagram on Thursday to share the exciting news, posting a video of her and Justin seemingly renewing their vows and a series of photos of herself showing off her baby bump.

"I just found out a couple of hours ago," Billy told the outlet of the pregnancy. "My niece and nephew (asked), 'Have you talked to Stephen (Baldwin) yet? Been able' - No, I haven't. I just texted him. But this will be his second (grandchild) and I'm excited."

The Sliver star added that he thinks his niece, 27, and Justin, 30, are "an adorable couple".

He continued, "Hailey comes from a great family with my brother Stephen and his wife Kennya and her older sister Alaia, who's married with her own grandchild."

Elsewhere in the interview, Billy reflected on one of his "greatest regrets" in parenting, explaining that he "was a little bit too new age, and I wasn't old school enough".

The actor has three children, Jameson, Vance and Brooke, with his wife Chynna Phillips.