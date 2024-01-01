Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney respond after Andy Cohen is cleared of wrongdoing

Brandi Glanville and Leah McSweeney have responded after an investigation found their claims against Andy Cohen to be "unsubstantiated".

In February, Glanville accused Cohen of sexual harassment and McSweeney accused him of taking drugs with employees and exploiting her addiction struggles for drama on the reality show.

Ahead of an upfront presentation next week, Bravo executives announced on Thursday that they had completed an "outside investigation" into the Real Housewives star's claims and found them to be "unsubstantiated".

As a result, they have renewed Cohen's talk show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and kept him on him as an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise.

Responding to the news, McSweeney's lawyer insisted she had never been contacted for the investigation.

"How do you have an investigation without speaking with to anyone?" they told Deadline. "Our opinion is that no one is going to believe this was a real investigation."

Glanville's attorney Bryan Freedman echoed those sentiments, saying, "NBC (which owns Bravo) did not speak with the complaining witnesses. How is that an investigation?"

He added, "I am looking forward to reviewing the details of report from the 'independent' investigation. Since there was no finding of wrongdoing, there, of course, would be no need to hide or otherwise bury the findings."

McSweeney, who appeared on The Real Housewives of New York for two seasons, filed a lawsuit against the talk show host and alleged he promoted a workplace culture that "thrives off drug and alcohol use" and penalises those who want to stay sober. He denied the claims at the time, calling them "completely false".

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Glanville alleged in a letter to NBC that Cohen sent her a video in 2022 in which he said he intended to "sleep with another Bravo star that night while thinking of her".

Cohen acknowledged on social media that he made a "totally appropriate" joke and apologised to Glanville.