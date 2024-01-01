Red, White & Royal Blue sequel in the works

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are returning for a sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue.

Following on from the success of Prime Video's 2023 romantic comedy, The Idea of You star and The Kissing Booth actor have signed up to reprise their roles as British royal Prince Henry and the U.S. President's son, Alex Claremont-Diaz, for a follow-up.

The cast and crew announced the news on Thursday following a special screening of the movie in California. They also shared a teaser poster featuring a ruined cake with U.K. and U.S. flags and a candle shaped like the number 2. The message reads, "Fancy another slice?"

The original, based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston, followed the prince and U.S. First Son as they fell in love with each other and tried to keep their romance a secret. The plot of the sequel is being kept under wraps.

McQuiston will co-write the follow-up with Matthew López, the first film's director, and executive produce the project.

The author hinted at a sequel during an interview with Out magazine in November.

"Of course, I would love to (make one)," they said. "I don't think I'm allowed to say anything more than that - at this point."

Sharing photos from Thursday's event on Instagram, McQuiston joked, "Red white & royal 2 (this is not the title)."

It is not clear who will be returning alongside Galitzine and Perez. They were originally supported by Uma Thurman and Clifton Collins Jr. as Alex's parents, Stephen Fry as King James III, Henry's grandfather, and Ellie Bamber as Henry's sister Beatrice.