Chris Pine addresses The O.C. casting director's comments about his 'bad skin'

Chris Pine has addressed a comment that The O.C.'s casting director Patrick Rush made about his teenage skin.

During Thursday's episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Wonder Woman star reacted to Rush revealing that he wasn't considered for the lead role of Ryan Atwood in the 2000s teen drama because of his acne.

"It's a part of my life. Look, do I wish the man didn't have to talk about it?" Pine said. "That's his prerogative. No, I had awful skin as a teenager and then when I came after college, my skin started breaking out again."

He continued, "And look, I was going out for The O.C. - like a teenage melodrama. It's like, I can understand that they wanted to have pretty people doing pretty things, and you know, bad acne is not."

In Alan Sepinwall's book Welcome To The O.C.: The Oral History, released in November last year, Rush recalled a teenage Pine auditioning for the role of Ryan, which eventually went to Ben McKenzie.

Rush revealed that Pine's acting was "really good", but his "really bad skin problems" were "insurmountable".

Opening up more about his struggles with acne, the Star Trek actor continued, "It is a little PTSD. It's no fun having bad skin... It was one of the most traumatic points of my life. But it's my story, man."

He added, "I feel like acne is regarded as this thing of like, 'Oh it's just like what you go through as a teenager.' And it's like, it can be. It can also be, like, tremendously debilitating and really, seriously emotionally incapacitating, which it was for me."