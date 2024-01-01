Simone Ashley reveals conservative upbringing led her to make 'crazy choices'

Simone Ashley has revealed that her conservative upbringing led her to make "crazy choices".

In a recent interview with Vogue, the British actress, who is of South Asian descent, opened up about how growing up in a conservative family affected her.

During the interview, Simone was asked if her upbringing made her more wary of playing "sex-positive" characters in TV series Sex Education and Bridgerton.

"Actually, I came from an incredibly conservative family where nobody spoke about their emotions or feelings," Simone shared. " I think that suppressed me so much that I ended up making crazy choices."

The 29-year-old continued, "I spent a lot of my childhood in California and grew up watching Tarantino movies and listening to rock and roll. Neither of those things are conservative and maybe that had an effect on me."

Simone added that she felt "comfortable" starring in the two TV shows, where the storylines often revolved around sex.

"I'm quite an expressive person. I felt very comfortable with all my scenes in Bridgerton and Sex Education," she said. "Having said that, there is also beauty in stillness, in what is not said and what is not shown."

The Little Mermaid actress added, "I would love to play a character that explores the kind of sexuality and confidence that doesn't have to be so in-your-face onscreen."