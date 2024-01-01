Jennifer Garner jokes she was ‘born to breed’ after admitting she falls pregnant easily

Jennifer Garner has told how she fell pregnant easily with her three children.

The actress, 52, is mum to Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Sam, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"I was so lucky. I had great pregnancies," the Alias star said on the Kelly Corrigan Wonders podcast.

"I've been pregnant three times in my life. I have three kids. I'm so lucky. I think combined, I tried...all of them were on purpose, I should say. And combined, I probably tried for four or five months."

She joked, "I bet I could have one in a field right now. I'm just saying, yeah, breeding. I was born to breed, for sure... big hips."

She recently spoke about how she loves a certain Mother's Day tradition she started with her children several years ago.

"When my kids were really little, on some Mother's Day, they all sat on my lap one after the other all at once for a picture," she told People.

"I want that picture every year, even though it's ridiculous at this point. They're so big. But I make them take it and they are just like, 'Mom.' But that's my ask."