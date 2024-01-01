Sigourney Weaver in talks for The Mandalorian movie

Sigourney Weaver is in talks to join the cast of 'The Mandalorian Grogu'.

According to The InSneider newsletter, the 74-year-old actress has reportedly been approached by LucasFilm about starring in the first 'Star Wars' movie to go into production since 2019’s 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

'The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau will direct the film, while Favreau, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm chief creative officer Dave Filoni will produce.

No details of Weaver's role have been revealed.

'The Mandalorian' TV series first launched in November 2019 as the flagship show for Disney+.

It stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin, (The Mandalorian), a warrior who reluctantly cares for Grogu (Baby Yoda).

Pascal is expected to feature in the film, although it is not clear how large his role will be as the actor currently has a very full schedule.

He will play Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie 'The Fantastic Four', that is due to begin shooting in the UK this summer ahead of a July 2025 release.

Matt Shakman's upcoming film will mark the first time that 'The Fantastic Four' have been integrated into the MCU and Joseph Quinn (the Human Torch), recently brushed off any concerns that superhero fatigue could have an impact on the blockbuster's performance.

The 'Stranger Things' star told Entertainment Weekly: "I think that with the story of the Fantastic Four, it feels like we want to get this right.

"There are aspects of it that are very different to other Marvel films. That felt very compelling to me. And again, going back to who's involved, Matt (Shakman), of course, the director, I think is brilliant, and the cast, and I've read it and the script is brilliant. It's really brilliant. I'm delighted to have this opportunity."

Joseph added: "Superhero movies are movies about people. And if we're invested in the people and the characters and the peril and the spectacle, then that's why people go to the theatres to watch films. We're not just in for a penny; we're in for a pound with this one. We're going to go for it."