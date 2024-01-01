Tiffany Haddish realised how famous she was after second DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish realised how famous she was after she got arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) for the second time.

The Girls Trip actress was arrested for DUI after being found asleep behind the wheel of her badly parked car in Beverly Hills in November, almost two years after she was arrested for the same reason in Atlanta, Georgia.

During an appearance on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Haddish revealed she was astounded by the amount of headlines about her run-in with the law.

"It took me a long time to realise how f**king famous I am... I didn't realise until like that second arrest. I was like, 'Oh s**t,'" she said. "When I got home from jail or whatever a few hours later, I realised how famous I actually am... It was on some Korean news, it was on Spanish news, it was all over. I was like, 'Oh, they can't say I'm not international anymore.'"

The 44-year-old comedian asked host Maron to Google "famous Black woman arrested for DUI" to see how much she dominated the search results, adding, "(At one point,) it was just me and (dancer/singer) Josephine Baker. Legendary."

Recalling the reaction to her second arrest, the Night School star said, "They was like, 'You ruined your whole career?' and I was like, 'Did I ruin my whole career or did I just find out how much people care about me, how relevant I am?'"

In February, Haddish pleaded no contest to reckless driving and the DUI charge was dropped. The judge in the Georgia case ordered her to submit to regular drug and alcohol testing following the California arrest and she has been sober ever since.