Daisy Ridley reveals lesson she learned with Chaos Walking

Daisy Ridley has revealed the lesson she learned from the failure of her 2021 movie Chaos Walking.

In the sci-fi action film, the Star Wars actress played Viola, a woman who crash-lands on a planet inhabited solely by men, alongside Tom Holland as her protector Todd.

The movie, directed by Doug Liman, received negative reviews from critics and bombed at the box office, taking less than $30 million (£24 million) when it cost more than $100 million (£80 million) to make.

Reflecting on the experience, Ridley told Empire magazine, "I think that was a lesson in you just don't know how things are gonna roll. And that is very much something I signed on to as an actor. I loved the initial script, the idea, the world. I love the books. You sign on and you do what you can."

The British actress joked that "no-one has turned the TV off quicker" than when film critic Mark Kermode started talking about Chaos Walking back in 2021. She also noted that she has "never really been asked" about that film in interviews in the past three years, stating that journalists tend to skip over the blip in her filmography.

Ridley, who now produces her projects, added that she had no creative input in Chaos Walking.

"That's something I really wasn't involved with creatively. Not out of choice, just because it was one of those things. I was like, 'This is great: I come in as an actor, do my thing and then off I go,'" she continued. "It's so funny, we were watching a show and someone used the phrase, 'It didn't trouble the box office.' What can you do?"

Ridley will next been seen in Young Woman and the Sea, which will be released in cinemas on 31 May.