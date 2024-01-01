Cara Delevingne begins demolition of fire-ravaged LA mansion

Cara Delevingne has started to demolish her LA mansion after it was destroyed by a huge fire.

The model's $7million (£5.48 million) home was destroyed in March after an "electrical fault" caused by "something falling on a power line" amid "very windy" weather.

It took 94 firefighters, 13 engines and nearly two hours to stop the blaze.

The ashes and rubble of the house are now being cleared, with the pool fenced off.

Cara, 31, was in London at the time of the fire. She believed her two cats had died in the fire and shared a photo of them on Instagram, writing, "My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have."

She later discovered they had been saved by firefighters, and wrote, "They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters."

Cara's mum Pandora revealed her daughter was "devastated" by the fire. "She had everything in her house, her whole life. She built it, she made it. She has everything in it."

Cara attended the Met Gala on Monday this week, where she hit back at a critic who said she looked "coked up" on the red carpet. She went to rehab in 2022. "Been clear for nearly two years!! Thanks for the support," she responded.