Ben Schwartz teases Sonic the Hedgehog 3: 'I'm not going to give you specifics, but...'

Ben Schwartz is "excited about everything" in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'.

The 42-year-old actor voiced the role of Sega's flagship character in the first two films based on their iconic gaming franchise and ahead of the third instalment - which is due for release in December - he has teased that the movie will be "influenced" by 2001's 'Sonic Adventure 2'.

He told Screen Rant: " I'm not going to give you specifics, but I will say the movie's definitely influenced by, at the very least, that game. You can also see it even in the logo, you kind of already see that, or the music that was playing during aspects of that logo reveal. So, there's definitely influence from Sonic Adventure 2, as well as other games. I can't tell you how excited I am about everything.

"Jim Carrey is going to be extraordinary [as Dr. Robotnik], Jeff Fowler has brought it times 1000 directing it.

"I can't confirm or deny who Shadow is, who knows who Shadow is going to be, but from what I've heard and gathered, he's awesome, and it's going to be great. It's going to be great."

The former 'DuckTales' star has already finished recording all of his lines and that the live-action portions of the film are now ready to commence shooting but will still be working with the crew to "tinker" things so that his part in the film can help it become the "coolest movie" it can be.

He said: "I'm so excited with this movie. I finished all my lines, but what I basically do is I do the script first, then they film. Now, they're going to bring me back all the footage, and we play with the lines, we improvise, we do it.

"The good thing about having a voice actor or an animated character be the lead, or one of the leads, of the movie is that whenever we need to edit scenes or something that we can just keep recording my voice and have me say different things over and over again, that part doesn't cost money.

" It's animating my mouth that costs money, so we're going to tinker and make this the best thing we can do and make it the funniest thing and make it just the coolest movie. It is enormous, this film is enormous. "