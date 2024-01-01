Hannah Waddingham admits she used to be 'self-conscious' of her height

Hannah Waddingham has admitted she used to be "self-conscious" of her height.

In a recent interview with People, the Game of Thrones actress revealed what she wished she had known when she was in her 20s.

"That my height and my strength of character... I wish I could whisper in my ear when I was 20, 'Just keep quietly plugging at it,' because eventually, it won't matter," she told the outlet.

The 49-year-old noted that she faced hurdles earlier in her career because of her height.

"It was always, 'Oh, we've cast this person, that person,' all the time. It was always a bloke first. And I wish I could have said to myself, 'Just wait. Just wait. Just bide your time,'" Hannah shared.

"But would that have made me behave differently in my career? I don't know," the Ted Lasso star continued. "But I think that was the thing through my 20s and a bit into my 30s as well, feeling self-conscious of my size, whereas now, f**k it."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress explained that her nine-year-old daughter Kitty is her biggest priority.

"She has changed me for the better," Hannah said of her daughter. "I'm so rooted by her in my life. I always describe her as my zero, like a bungee rope. I go off and do things, but she's my zero. She's my anchor."

The star continued, "And she's at an age now where she vacillates between... Hilariously, sometimes she'll come out with a six-year-old's comment, and other times she is so wise it absolutely makes me sit up."