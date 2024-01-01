BAFTA TV Award winners revealed

Hannah Waddingham and Top Boy were among the winners at the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday evening.

Jasmine Jobson defeated big names including The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki to claim the Best Supporting Actress prize at The Royal Festival Hall in London.

“Oh my goodness, my dress is making me slide everywhere,” Jasmine said as she collected her award. “I don't know what to say, I'm so overwhelmed, I was not expecting this.

“I just try to do what I do to change a life and save a life.”

Netflix crime drama Toy Boy also claimed victory in the Drama Series category, triumphing over the hotly-tipped Happy Valley.

While Hannah missed out on the Best Entertainment prize for her show Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, she still had reason to celebrate as The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 won for Live Event Coverage.

Hannah, who co-hosted last year's contest in Liverpool, was thrilled to collect the award.

“The week we had this time last year was, I know for everybody here, the most exceptional, stressful week but so fabulous,” she smiled.

Matthew Macfadyen was named Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the hit series Succession.

The Sixth Commandment also enjoyed success, winning the Limited Drama Award and Leading Actor prize for Timothy Spall.

Sarah Lancashire claimed victory in the Leading Actress category for her performance in the popular TV police drama Happy Valley.

Other winners included Strictly Come Dancing, as host Tess Daly admitted it was a shock to triumph in the best Entertainment Programme category.

“We are properly and genuinely overwhelmed,” she said. “Thank you BAFTA for making it worth putting on Spanx on the hottest day of the year.

"We have been on for 20 years, so this is the best birthday present.”

Here is the main list of winners:

Leading actress:

Sarah Lancashire, Happy Valley

Leading actor:

Timothy Spall, The Sixth Commandment

Supporting actress:

Jasmine Jobson, Top Boy

Supporting actor:

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Female performance in a comedy:

Gbemisola Ikumelo, Black Ops

Male performance in a comedy:

Mawaan Rizwan, Juice

Drama series:

Top Boy

Limited drama:

The Sixth Commandment

International:

Class Act

Scripted comedy:

Such Brave Girls

Soap:

Casualty

Entertainment programme:

Strictly Come Dancing

Entertainment performance:

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett

Comedy entertainment programme:

Rob & Romesh Vs

Factual entertainment:

Celebrity Race Across The World

Reality:

Squid Game: The Challenge

Daytime:

Scam Interceptors

Memorable moment:

Happy Valley, Catherine Cawood and Tommy Lee Royce's final kitchen showdown