Jennifer Lopez is ‘thinnest she’s ever been’ after latest movie

Jennifer Lopez has admitted she's the "thinnest she’s ever been" after filming her latest movie.

The actress has told how a recent role made her lose weight due to its extreme physical activity.

"I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well," she told Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Live with Kelly and Mark.

"Now, I’m ready to go. I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been. I’m in fighting shape right now."

The 54-year-old is getting ready to go on tour, and believes that being in good physical shape is essential to get her through the gruelling shows.

"It's moving your body, constantly moving your body, it's traveling, it's doing two hours of exertion every night... it's a time when I get, like, in a really good kind of healthy shape," she said.

The Let's Get Loud singer told how she likes to keep the energy up throughout every show. "'I've been mapping it out and working on the set list and everything. I always like making a very exciting show. I don't ever want a fan to think, 'oh, this is the part of the show where I can go get soda.'"

The tour will start in Orlando on 26 June.