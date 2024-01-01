Mae Whitman reveals she’s having her first child

Mae Whitman has revealed she’s having her first child.

The actress reunited with her former Parenthood co-stars to make the announcement.

Mae, 35, finished up with the family drama in 2015 but caught up with her on-screen mother Lauren Graham, 57, and TV brother Miles Heizer, 29.

On Sunday, she shared a photo of the three of them that showed her T-shirt raised to reveal a baby bump.

"Not to make a Parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year!" Mae wrote in the caption.

"Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!"

Fans were quick to express their excitement over the news, with many demanding a Parenthood reboot.

"I feel like reunion or resurrection of the show should probably happen now," wrote one follower.

Mae's former co-stars from a number of movies and TV shows also sent their congratulations.

Arrested Development co-star Tony Hale was a well-wisher, writing, "Ahhhhh!!! Congrats!!!!", while her Perks of Being a Wallflower co-star Melanie Lynskey wrote, "Oh my gosh congratulations beautiful!!!!"