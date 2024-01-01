Lea Michele reveals she’s expecting a baby girl

Lea Michele has revealed she’s expecting a baby girl.

The Glee actress, 37, shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram on Mother's Day. She acknowledged her three-year-old son Ever in the post, and also talked about her second pregnancy.

"The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama... and carrying my daughter,” she wrote.

Lea, 37, has previously spoken about the difficulties she's experienced in falling pregnant after discovering she has Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

"I kept thinking, ‘Maybe this isn’t meant to be for me. Maybe this isn’t going to happen,’” she said on Instagram in 2021. “It’s something that for me, personally, was always my biggest fear in my entire life. It’s what I’ve wanted more than anything. Emotionally, it just started to build and build...Then we got pregnant.”

In March 2022, she hinted that she had experienced a miscarriage.

"Our journey bringing (our second baby) into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around,” she said, adding that she “faith God will bring us another when the time is right.”

Michele has been married to husband Zandy Reich since 2019.