Olivia Munn reveals she underwent full hysterectomy

Olivia Munn recently underwent a full hysterectomy following her cancer diagnosis.

This was the fifth procedure for the 43-year-old actress since she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in April 2023.

Olivia, who had a double mastectomy last year, has insisted it wasn’t a decision she took lightly.

“I have now had a full hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries,” the star told Vogue in a profile released on Sunday. “Doing a full hysterectomy was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family.”

Olivia has a two-year-old son Malcolm with her partner John Mulaney.

The star admitted she was worried about the impact the latest surgery, which took place last month, might have on her child.

“I had friends try to cheer me up by saying, ‘Malcolm’s not going to remember this. Don’t worry,’” Olivia said of her decision. “But I just kept thinking to myself, ‘I’m going to remember this, that I missed all these things.’ It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to.”

To keep her options open about adding to her brood, Olivia made the decision to freeze some of her eggs before she underwent the hysterectomy.

The Newsroom star also previously froze her eggs when she was 33 and 39.

“It’s interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked,” she explained. “As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much. Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month.”

Olivia then decided to try another round of egg retrievals before her hysterectomy and hoped it would prove more successful than her last attempt.

“John and I talked about it a lot and we don’t feel like we’re done growing our family, but didn’t know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation,” she shared.

Olivia added that the most recent egg retrieval resulted in two “healthy embryos”.