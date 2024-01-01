Matthew McConaughey learnt positive table manners from his mom

Matthew McConaughey’s mother wouldn’t give him breakfast until he showed a "great" attitude.

The Hollywood star has recalled how his mom Mary Kathleen 'Kay' McConaughey taught her children good manners from an early age.

If Matthew and his brothers Michael and Pat failed to show appreciation for their mom’s culinary efforts, she would “chase” them back to their bedrooms.

“I remember coming in and maybe being grumpy or not getting a good sleep that night or being anxious about something to do school that day," Matthew recalled during an appearance on podcast Your Mama’s Kitchen. "And if my attitude wasn’t great. If I didn’t go ‘Wow, look at this! Thank you for breakfast mom,’ she’d immediately jump in and go, ‘Get your butt back to your room.'"

Kay insisted on her children having a positive perspective on life, even when times were tough.

The 54-year-old actor revealed the mantra his mom taught him from an early age to ensure he stayed smiling on difficult days.

"She would say 'Get back in bed, and do not come in this kitchen to have the breakfast that I made you until you’re ready to see the rose in the vase instead of the dust on the table,’" Matthew shared.

"'Rose in the vase for the dust on the table.'"

Matthew has three children Levi, 15, Vida, 14, and Livingston, 11, with his wife, Camila Alves.