Emma Corrin describes Deadpool & Wolverine as 'a masterclass' in improv and comedy

Emma Corrin had "a real masterclass" in improv and comedy on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Crown star, who uses they/them pronouns, plays villain Cassandra Nova alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Shawn Levy's upcoming superhero movie.

Reflecting on the experience on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Emma revealed that they had to keep up with their co-stars going off-script and improvising their lines.

"Shawn is an amazing director because he has such vision and knows exactly what he wants, which I guess you have to when dealing with that big scope of production. He knows exactly what he wants from his shots and from the day," they explained. "Because he's that prepared, he can have so much fun with it and him and Ryan do have so much fun and obviously, I think it's no secret that they improv and they change stuff and it was a real masterclass in that, and also comedy, which I'm learning."

Emma likened the shoot to "being a kid in a candy shop" because they had so much fun.

"It was one of the best experiences of my life. It was wild. It was like being a kid in a candy shop. It was amazing. Ryan, Hugh and Shawn Levy, who directed it, they're just incredible. There's so much fun on that set," they gushed. "It was great, I'm excited for people to see it."

Deadpool & Wolverine, the first Deadpool movie set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be released in cinemas on 26 July.